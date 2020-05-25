Vlog #68: Hillel Fuld On Helping Others Win In Business

Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) is someone I’ve known for a long time. He isn’t an SEO but he is super well connected with everyone I know in Israel and has a speciality in helping Israel start ups succeed. He also has helped me with SMX Israel in terms of finding speakers and some sponsors. He helped plan some Microsoft Advertising events with me in Israel and helps a lot of people find jobs. He is a good and giving individual that I wanted you all to meet. There is really no one I know that is more giving of his time and resources than this man.

The interview is super short, it was late, our wives were waiting for us but I wanted you all to meet him. FYI, he also interviewed me over here on his channel. I also figure it is a good one to release on Memorial Day where I won't be posting several SEO/SEM stories today.

Hillel Fuld was born in New York but moved to Israel as a kid. He has super energy, I mean, energy beyond anyone I’ve ever met. He is literally living his dream, working with awesome companies and doing things he loves all day and night long. He helps these companies bring things to market through business development, PR, fundraising, social media, and so on. He works with these companies to take venture to a sustainable idea and company.

He gave us sage advice - when you help people win in business, it doesn’t mean you have to lose. By him helping you win, he is right there besides you on that stage. One example is that when he interviews someone, he is promoting them, but he is standing right next to him in that interview and people see that. It is a win win.

If you need anything from this man, just connect with him on Twitter at @HilzFuld and subscribe to him on YouTube at youtube.com/hilzfuld.

Oh, Hillel interviewed me prior to this clip, here it is:

