Daily Search Forum Recap: May 25, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The past two days we noticed yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update, this one was a bit weird. Google had a job search bug that didn't post any new jobs for several days, the issue was resolved in the past 24-hours. Google is testing this wild "suggestions for your search" feature. Google Bard now supports images in the answers. Google replaced the trusted store badge with a top quality store badge. Also, I go offline tonight for a holiday, so anything posted Friday was pre-written and scheduled, including the video, newsletter and video recap post for tomorrow.

