Daily Search Forum Recap: May 25, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The past two days we noticed yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update, this one was a bit weird. Google had a job search bug that didn't post any new jobs for several days, the issue was resolved in the past 24-hours. Google is testing this wild "suggestions for your search" feature. Google Bard now supports images in the answers. Google replaced the trusted store badge with a top quality store badge. Also, I go offline tonight for a holiday, so anything posted Friday was pre-written and scheduled, including the video, newsletter and video recap post for tomorrow.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility May 22 & 23 - Not Confirmed
I am seeing signs of another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update, this one kicking off on May 22nd and continuing over the next few days. This one is unusual in that I see significant chatter amongst the SEO community but some of the more popular Google rank checking tools are not picking up on it.
- Google Job Search Bug Won't Show Recent Job Postings
There was a bug with Google Jobs Search that wouldn't show new or recent job listings from the past three days. The issue has been going on for the past several days and after four or so days of it being an issue, Google finally fixed it at around 2pm ET yesterday. I wanted to document the issue, so you see what happened.
- Google Search Interactive Suggestions For Your Search
Google is testing a new feature named "suggestions for your search." It is an interactive and visual feature to help you expand and dig deeper into your search process. In this case, this is to help you buy a home.
- Google Bard Gains Images With More Coming Soon
As Google announced a week or so ago, Bard now can show images in the responses. Jack Krawczyk said on Twitter that you can "click an image to see the source for each one," and that "Bard includes images in relevant responses and also when you specifically ask for them, starting with English."
- Google Trusted Store Badge Replaced With Top Quality Store Badge
Google has replaced the "Trusted Store" badge in the product results within Google Search with a "Top Quality Store" badge. Google said, "there's no action you need to take, and the update will not affect your performance metrics at all."
- Gnome Hiding In Google Landscaping
Talk about a weird photo, I spotted this gnome hiding in the landscaping at the GooglePlex, the Google Mountain View, California headquarters. Why is it there? Who knows but it is.
- Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Friday
This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the holiday of Shavout/Shavous, from Thursday night, May 25th, through late Saturday night, May 27th. Any stories published here will be scheduled, written beforehand...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google serp with nearby map location drop-down button, show full map. Saw first time , New?, Khushal Bherwani on Twitter
- I don't think that would be a problem. (You can't nofollow some of those, but we also don't use them all for signals for search, so it should be fine.), John Mueller on Twitter
- Unable to Invite new GBP users as Owners, only Managers., Local Search Forum
- We are thrilled to announce @Neeva is joining @SnowflakeDB. We're bringing our expertise in search, AI + LLMs to Snowflake’s customers to help them safely & effectively realize the power of their data. We remain forever grateful for a, Neeva on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search bug caused a drop in video traffic
- 3 key trends impacting search marketing today
- How to convince leadership why they can’t ignore SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics for Bloggers - The 2023 Beginner's Guide, Data Driven U
Industry & Business
- Biden administration backs Google in song lyrics case at Supreme Court, Reuters
- Google to work with Europe on stop-gap ‘AI Pact’, TechCrunch
- Microsoft VP Yusuf Mehdi sheds light on the Bing vs Google rivalry, Mashable
- Shareholder Advisory Firms Call for Alphabet Chair’s Ouster, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Plans to Turn Locked iPhones Into Smart Displays With iOS 17, Bloomberg
- Apple's headset success depends on ecosystem integration, AppleInsider
- Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference to kick off June 5, 2023, Apple
SEO
- SERP Feature Search Intent Data Study, Rank Ranger
- State of SEO: Google Search Algorithm Updates for Q2 2023, CMSWire
PPC
- Announcing v202305 of the Google Ad Manager API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Inside Google's Privacy Sandbox pitch as a rollout starts to take shape, Digiday
Search Features
- Can Google, Microsoft Watermarks And Metadata Solve Generative AI Copyright Challenge?, MediaPost
- ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot, TechCrunch
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.