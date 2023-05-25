Daily Search Forum Recap: May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The past two days we noticed yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update, this one was a bit weird. Google had a job search bug that didn't post any new jobs for several days, the issue was resolved in the past 24-hours. Google is testing this wild "suggestions for your search" feature. Google Bard now supports images in the answers. Google replaced the trusted store badge with a top quality store badge. Also, I go offline tonight for a holiday, so anything posted Friday was pre-written and scheduled, including the video, newsletter and video recap post for tomorrow.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility May 22 & 23 - Not Confirmed
    I am seeing signs of another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update, this one kicking off on May 22nd and continuing over the next few days. This one is unusual in that I see significant chatter amongst the SEO community but some of the more popular Google rank checking tools are not picking up on it.
  • Google Job Search Bug Won't Show Recent Job Postings
    There was a bug with Google Jobs Search that wouldn't show new or recent job listings from the past three days. The issue has been going on for the past several days and after four or so days of it being an issue, Google finally fixed it at around 2pm ET yesterday. I wanted to document the issue, so you see what happened.
  • Google Search Interactive Suggestions For Your Search
    Google is testing a new feature named "suggestions for your search." It is an interactive and visual feature to help you expand and dig deeper into your search process. In this case, this is to help you buy a home.
  • Google Bard Gains Images With More Coming Soon
    As Google announced a week or so ago, Bard now can show images in the responses. Jack Krawczyk said on Twitter that you can "click an image to see the source for each one," and that "Bard includes images in relevant responses and also when you specifically ask for them, starting with English."
  • Google Trusted Store Badge Replaced With Top Quality Store Badge
    Google has replaced the "Trusted Store" badge in the product results within Google Search with a "Top Quality Store" badge. Google said, "there's no action you need to take, and the update will not affect your performance metrics at all."
  • Gnome Hiding In Google Landscaping
    Talk about a weird photo, I spotted this gnome hiding in the landscaping at the GooglePlex, the Google Mountain View, California headquarters. Why is it there? Who knows but it is.
  • Programming Note: Offline For Shavuot On Friday
    This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the holiday of Shavout/Shavous, from Thursday night, May 25th, through late Saturday night, May 27th. Any stories published here will be scheduled, written beforehand...

