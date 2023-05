Talk about a weird photo, I spotted this gnome hiding in the landscaping at the GooglePlex, the Google Mountain View, California headquarters. Why is it there? Who knows but it is.

Next time one of you go to the GooglePlex, see if you can find it...

I found this on Instagram.

