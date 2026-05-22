Daily Search Forum Recap: May 22, 2026

May 22, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched the May 2026 core update on Thursday afternoon. Google Search Console links report drops tons of links, it must be a bug. Google's John Mueller spoke about why you should split your XML sitemap file up. he also spoke about when to rely on Google Search Console email alerts and when not to. OpenAI released more ChatGPT Ad Manager features like daily budgets and geo-targeting, while also testing new CTAs in its ad units. Bing is testing showing sale prices in its shopping ads. Google is testing pricing labels for was and usually. Plus, I posted the weekly video recap. Note, I am offline today for a holiday, so this and everything else was written on Thursday and scheduled to be posted today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

I am currently offline for the Shavout holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Overviews Pushing Searchers Into AI Mode, Drops Show More Button

Aug 28, 2026 - 1:30 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 28, 2026

Aug 28, 2026 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google GoTo Parameter Fight, PDFs Go Missing In Google, SEO For AI Responses & Google and Microsoft Ads News

Aug 28, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Book Buttons Expand To Search & Performance Max

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Announces Search Updates For Transparency, Actionable Updates Get Blog Posts

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Preferred Sources, Tailor Your Feed & Search Profiles Are Different

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google's New Search Box, Gemini 3.5 Flash Powers AI Mode, New Google Ads, Ranking Volatility & More I/O GML News
Next Story: Google Posts Memorial Day 2026 Doodle

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.