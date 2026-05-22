Daily Search Forum Recap: May 22, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched the May 2026 core update on Thursday afternoon. Google Search Console links report drops tons of links, it must be a bug. Google's John Mueller spoke about why you should split your XML sitemap file up. he also spoke about when to rely on Google Search Console email alerts and when not to. OpenAI released more ChatGPT Ad Manager features like daily budgets and geo-targeting, while also testing new CTAs in its ad units. Bing is testing showing sale prices in its shopping ads. Google is testing pricing labels for was and usually. Plus, I posted the weekly video recap. Note, I am offline today for a holiday, so this and everything else was written on Thursday and scheduled to be posted today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

The Internet is Angry About Google's New Search Experience Announcement, Joe Youngblood

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