Microsoft Bing is testing showing the sale price in the shopping ads within the Bing search results. Bing highlights the sale price in green and crosses out the original price, while also showing a price in a blue highlight. I am not sure what the blue highlight is.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X - here is one of those screenshots:

Here are more:

Green and navy blue pic.twitter.com/7l9ESFxPzz — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) May 20, 2026

Forum discussion at X.