Bing Tests Showing Sale Prices In Shopping Ads

May 22, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Bing Robot Shopping

Microsoft Bing is testing showing the sale price in the shopping ads within the Bing search results. Bing highlights the sale price in green and crosses out the original price, while also showing a price in a blue highlight. I am not sure what the blue highlight is.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted some screenshots on X - here is one of those screenshots:

Bing Sale Prices Shopping Ads

Here are more:

Forum discussion at X.

I am currently offline for the Shavout holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.

 

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