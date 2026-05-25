Google Posts Memorial Day 2026 Doodle

May 25, 2026 - 6:00 am 1 by
Filed Under Logos

Google Memorial Day Header

Google has historically not posted a Doodle, a special Google logo, for Memorial Day in the United States. Instead, Google has placed an American flag and message below the search box over the past several years. This year, Google has a Doodle above the search box and a flag below the search box, for some reason...

The Doodle is of a folded American flag, here is the Doodle:

Google Memorial Day 2026 Doodle

This is what the Google home page looks like:

Google Memorial Day 2026 Homepage

When you click through, the Google search results has a tribute to those who were lost in sacrifice:

Google Memorial Day 2026 Serp

Google wrote:

In observance of Memorial Day, this Doodle honors those who demonstrated the utmost bravery.

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