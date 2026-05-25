Google has historically not posted a Doodle, a special Google logo, for Memorial Day in the United States. Instead, Google has placed an American flag and message below the search box over the past several years. This year, Google has a Doodle above the search box and a flag below the search box, for some reason...

The Doodle is of a folded American flag, here is the Doodle:

This is what the Google home page looks like:

When you click through, the Google search results has a tribute to those who were lost in sacrifice:

Google wrote:

In observance of Memorial Day, this Doodle honors those who demonstrated the utmost bravery.

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