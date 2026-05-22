OpenAI sent out an email a couple of days ago to advertisers announcing three updates to the ChatGPT Ads manager and new ChatGPT Ad experience updates (CTA updates).

ChatGPT Ads Manager can now handle daily budgets, geo-targeting, and list view totals.

Daily budgets : Choose a daily or lifetime budget when creating a new campaign. For now, daily budgets can only apply to new campaigns

: Choose a daily or lifetime budget when creating a new campaign. For now, daily budgets can only apply to new campaigns Geo targeting : Target by U.S. state, designated market area (DMA), or ZIP code. Set targeting during campaign creation or update it later in campaign settings

: Target by U.S. state, designated market area (DMA), or ZIP code. Set targeting during campaign creation or update it later in campaign settings List view totals: Table views now show aggregate totals for key metrics like impressions, clicks, and spend across campaigns, ad groups, and ads

Plus, OpenAI is testing new "experiences" within the ChatGPT interface for ads. OpenAI is testing new call to action tests. "We're beginning an early test of a new ad experience on a small subset of ads. Select ads may include dynamic CTAs such as "Shop Now," "Book Now," "Sign Up," or "Learn More."

CTAs are automatically selected based on the ad creative and destination experience, and advertiser controls may be explored in the future. "This lightweight feature is designed to help users better understand and engage with ads in ChatGPT," OpenAI wrote.

Here is the email:

Forum discussion at X.