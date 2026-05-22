Google is testing showing pricing labels on product and shopping results. It shows if the price is current or what the price usually is. Google labels the product results, near the price as "was" or "usually."
I am sure there are more labels. I mean, we've covered similar things in the past, more than one time.
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this screenshot on X:
Forum discussion at X.
I am currently offline for the Shavout holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.