Google has made a new anchor ads format named Dynamic anchor ads for AdSense. I don't see the announcement for this yet, but Google updated its help document on anchor ads and changed collapsible anchors to dynamic anchors.

This change was spotted by Bruno Ramos Lara who wrote on X, "AdSense enables collapsible anchor ads (now “Dynamic”) on desktop, not just on mobile. It’s active by default and will start serving on June 19, but you can disable the setting whenever you want."

Google later posted about this explaining:

We're excited to announce that on May 21, 2026, we're bringing collapsible anchor ads to desktop. Previously available only on mobile, this format will now help you capture more revenue on larger screens by improving the way users interact with anchor ads. Alongside this launch, we're also revamping the anchor ads controls to simplify how you manage these formats. The existing "collapsible anchor ads" setting will be renamed "dynamic anchor ads". Previously, collapsible functionality was for mobile. We're expanding this to desktop (and screens wider than 1000 px) to better host high-value demand, like outstream video and responsive display ads. To support this and future upgrades, the control formerly known as "Allow collapsible anchor ads" will now be labeled "Allow dynamic anchors". This setting will serve as a single umbrella control, ensuring your site automatically benefits from new, more adaptive anchor optimizations as we roll them out later this year.

Google wrote in the help document:

Dynamic anchors This is an enhancement to the anchor ad format. Dynamic anchors automatically adapt their size and appearance to maximize performance while keeping a positive user experience. They can expand to be larger than standard anchors, be collapsible, or stick to the corner to show more compact ads.

The old document wrote:

Collapsible anchors This is an enhancement to the anchor ad format. Collapsible anchors automatically enlarge their ad height on mobile devices for better viewability. Users can immediately collapse them to the standard anchor size.

Here are the two side by side:

According to Bruno Ramos Lara, this is the setting in AdSense that is related to this:

Google said this is what you need to know:

Automatic activation: The desktop dynamic experience will automatically launch for publishers who are currently opted in to both "collapsible anchor ads" and "anchor ads on screens wider than 1000px, like desktop".

1-month review period: Your existing settings will remain unchanged for a month. Starting today, you have until June 21, 2026 to review your settings. If you take no action, these updates will activate automatically.

You're in control: If you prefer not to use this new experience on desktop, you can toggle the setting for "anchor ads on screens wider than 1000px" to Off in your Auto ads settings at any time.

Forum discussion at X.