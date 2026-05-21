Google Search Product Grid For You Label

Google is testing a "for you" label in the product grid, shopping results, within Google Search. It gives you a more personalized response, in this example, a promotion code was available for this merchant.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted about it on X and on SERP Alert and wrote, "There is now a new 'for you' label that expands upon the 'best price', 'nearby', and 'most popular' labels. When the label appears, a prominent 'get one-time code' button displays on the result with a less pronounced 'sponsored' label with an engaging animation. When clicking the button, a pop-up displays to copy the coupon code or to continue directly to the landing page."

Here is his screenshot:

Here is his video:

Whoa, there are big changes happening with product grids within the eCommerce space right now.



Previously, product grids would only display free listings. Google is now making the ads even more prominent...



There is now a new 'for you' label that expands upon the 'best price',… pic.twitter.com/rVaRWi8ZAO — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) May 19, 2026

We have covered many different examples of for you labels in Google Search, this one is different.

Forum discussion at X.