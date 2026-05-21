Google Search Product Grid For You Label

Google is testing a "for you" label in the product grid, shopping results, within Google Search. It gives you a more personalized response, in this example, a promotion code was available for this merchant.
Brodie Clark spotted this and posted about it on X and on SERP Alert and wrote, "There is now a new 'for you' label that expands upon the 'best price', 'nearby', and 'most popular' labels. When the label appears, a prominent 'get one-time code' button displays on the result with a less pronounced 'sponsored' label with an engaging animation. When clicking the button, a pop-up displays to copy the coupon code or to continue directly to the landing page."
Here is his screenshot:
Here is his video:
Whoa, there are big changes happening with product grids within the eCommerce space right now.— SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) May 19, 2026
Previously, product grids would only display free listings. Google is now making the ads even more prominent...
There is now a new 'for you' label that expands upon the 'best price',… pic.twitter.com/rVaRWi8ZAO
We have covered many different examples of for you labels in Google Search, this one is different.
Forum discussion at X.