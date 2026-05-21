Google Search Tests For You Label In Product Grid Results

May 21, 2026 - 7:21 am 1 by
Filed Under Google

Google Retail Robot

Google is testing a "for you" label in the product grid, shopping results, within Google Search. It gives you a more personalized response, in this example, a promotion code was available for this merchant.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted about it on X and on SERP Alert and wrote, "There is now a new 'for you' label that expands upon the 'best price', 'nearby', and 'most popular' labels. When the label appears, a prominent 'get one-time code' button displays on the result with a less pronounced 'sponsored' label with an engaging animation. When clicking the button, a pop-up displays to copy the coupon code or to continue directly to the landing page."

Here is his screenshot:

For You Label Appearing On Product Grid Ads With Get One Time Code Animation Google

Here is his video:

Google Search Product Grid For You Label

We have covered many different examples of for you labels in Google Search, this one is different.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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