Google announced it is making one uniform AI-agentic advisor named Ask Advisor that brings together Google Ads Advisor and Google Analytics Advisor, and I assume the beta Google Merchant Advisor.

Google wrote, "Rolling out later this year, Ask Advisor works across Google's products to offer proactive personalized recommendations that save you time and help you reach your business goals."

Ask Advisor can surface insights using data from both Google Ads and Google Analytics, the search company said. "It understands your original goals, explains exactly what worked and recommends what to do next," Google added.

For example, you can say “find new customers for my hair care products, ” and Ask Advisor will automatically pull product details from Merchant Center to set up your new campaign in Google Ads —taking you from idea to launch in just a few clicks.

Here is what it looks like:

Ask Advisor is currently available in beta for English language accounts with new features rolling out in the coming months.

Here is a new help document for Ask Advisor.

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