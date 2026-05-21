Google Tests Conversational Discovery Ads & Highlighted Answers In AI Mode

May 21, 2026 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Future Header

Google announced at Google Marketing Live two new ad formats that will show up in Google's AI Mode. Google said there are conversational discover ads and highlighted answer ads, and of course, they are labeled as "Sponsored."

Conversational Discovery Ads:

Conversational Discovery ads aim to have the ad answer a searcher's specific question.

The example Google provided was when someone searches, "I am trying to make my house smell like those fancy spas or a rainy forest. What are some low-maintenance ways to make my home smell amazing?" Here, Google will use the Gemini model to build creative tailored to that search, highlighting specific relevant features.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Conversational Discovery Ads

Highlighted Answers

Highlighted Answers ads is when Google AI Mode provides a list of recommendations — like the best language apps for an upcoming trip — highly relevant, high-quality ads are eligible to appear on that list as a Highlighted Answer.

It kind of looks like part of the answer, but yea, it does have a Sponsored label on it.

Here is what that looks like:

Highlighted Answers Ads

Google needs to keep monetizing AI Mode, so it will continue to test new ad formats.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Overviews Pushing Searchers Into AI Mode, Drops Show More Button

Aug 28, 2026 - 1:30 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 28, 2026

Aug 28, 2026 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google GoTo Parameter Fight, PDFs Go Missing In Google, SEO For AI Responses & Google and Microsoft Ads News

Aug 28, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Book Buttons Expand To Search & Performance Max

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Announces Search Updates For Transparency, Actionable Updates Get Blog Posts

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Preferred Sources, Tailor Your Feed & Search Profiles Are Different

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Google AI Mode Shopping Ads, Business Agent For Leads & Direct Offers Coming
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: May 21, 2026

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.