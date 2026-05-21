Google announced at Google Marketing Live that it is also bringing Shopping ads, Business Agent for Leads and expanding the Direct Offers pilot for AI Mode in the coming months.

Shopping Ads in AI Mode

Google said, "we’re launching AI-powered Shopping ads. Now, if someone searches for an espresso machine, Gemini will pull up your most relevant products and instantly write a custom explainer highlighting why your product may be the right choice for them."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

We saw Google testing sponsored stores in AI Mode and then recently shopping ads in AI Mode, Sachin Patel posted this on X - here is his video as a GIF:

Business Agent for Leads in AI Mode

Business Agent for Leads puts a smart brand agent right inside your ad. Instead of filling out a static form, a searcher can click “Chat” to get instant answers based on your website, "turning a practical interaction into a valuable lead," Google said.

These are now coming to AI Mode and here is a GIF of it in action:

Direct Offers

Google said it is expanding the Direct Offers pilot in these three ways. Google said these three new methods will allow Direct Offers to now naturally surface in the AI Mode response.

(1) Promotion bundling: Brands can upload a variety of promotions in Google Ads, including discounts, giveaways and local coupons. They’ll soon be able to supply their eligible products and guardrails and use AI Brief to reach the right audiences. We use Gemini to construct a deal — like a highly relevant product bundle — to present the most compelling offer for that specific search.

(2) Native checkout: Google added native checkout integration for Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) merchants. This gives shoppers a faster way to secure promotions, helping merchants seamlessly turn high-intent research into completed sales.

(3) Travel expansion: Soon, travel partners like Booking and Expedia will be able to surface special offers directly within a person’s AI-assisted trip planning.

Here is what Direct Offers in AI Mode will look like:

Forum discussion at X.