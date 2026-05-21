Google AI Mode Shopping Ads, Business Agent For Leads & Direct Offers Coming

May 21, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Robot Shopping

Google announced at Google Marketing Live that it is also bringing Shopping ads, Business Agent for Leads and expanding the Direct Offers pilot for AI Mode in the coming months.

Shopping Ads in AI Mode

Google said, "we’re launching AI-powered Shopping ads. Now, if someone searches for an espresso machine, Gemini will pull up your most relevant products and instantly write a custom explainer highlighting why your product may be the right choice for them."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Ai Mode Shopping Ads Gml

We saw Google testing sponsored stores in AI Mode and then recently shopping ads in AI Mode, Sachin Patel posted this on X - here is his video as a GIF:

Google Ai Mode Shopping Ads

Business Agent for Leads in AI Mode

Business Agent for Leads puts a smart brand agent right inside your ad. Instead of filling out a static form, a searcher can click “Chat” to get instant answers based on your website, "turning a practical interaction into a valuable lead," Google said.

These are now coming to AI Mode and here is a GIF of it in action:

Business Agents Ai Mode

Direct Offers

Google said it is expanding the Direct Offers pilot in these three ways. Google said these three new methods will allow Direct Offers to now naturally surface in the AI Mode response.

(1) Promotion bundling: Brands can upload a variety of promotions in Google Ads, including discounts, giveaways and local coupons. They’ll soon be able to supply their eligible products and guardrails and use AI Brief to reach the right audiences. We use Gemini to construct a deal — like a highly relevant product bundle — to present the most compelling offer for that specific search.

(2) Native checkout: Google added native checkout integration for Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) merchants. This gives shoppers a faster way to secure promotions, helping merchants seamlessly turn high-intent research into completed sales.

(3) Travel expansion: Soon, travel partners like Booking and Expedia will be able to surface special offers directly within a person’s AI-assisted trip planning.

Here is what Direct Offers in AI Mode will look like:

Direct Offers Ai Mode

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Google Search Volatility

More Details

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google AI Overviews Pushing Searchers Into AI Mode, Drops Show More Button

Aug 28, 2026 - 1:30 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 28, 2026

Aug 28, 2026 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google GoTo Parameter Fight, PDFs Go Missing In Google, SEO For AI Responses & Google and Microsoft Ads News

Aug 28, 2026 - 8:01 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Book Buttons Expand To Search & Performance Max

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Announces Search Updates For Transparency, Actionable Updates Get Blog Posts

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Preferred Sources, Tailor Your Feed & Search Profiles Are Different

Aug 28, 2026 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Google Ask Advisor Brings Together Ads Advisor & Analytics Advisor
Next Story: Google Tests Conversational Discovery Ads & Highlighted Answers In AI Mode

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.