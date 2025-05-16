Daily Search Forum Recap: May 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google confirmed ads with AI Overviews make as much as ads without AI Overviews on the page. Google Maps had almost one billion reviews added in 2024, with 752 million photos and videos and more. Apple Maps is adding more insights, ratings and reviews. Google Search has a new "Shuffle" button it is testing for AI search results. Google is working to make it easier to share AI Overviews and AI Mode. Bing Shopping is testing shading site names. And I posted the weekly SEO Video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Google hits 150 million users for subscription service with help of AI, Reuters

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.