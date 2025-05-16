Daily Search Forum Recap: May 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google confirmed ads with AI Overviews make as much as ads without AI Overviews on the page. Google Maps had almost one billion reviews added in 2024, with 752 million photos and videos and more. Apple Maps is adding more insights, ratings and reviews. Google Search has a new "Shuffle" button it is testing for AI search results. Google is working to make it easier to share AI Overviews and AI Mode. Bing Shopping is testing shading site names. And I posted the weekly SEO Video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google's Pichai: Search Ads With AI Overviews Earn Same As Ads Without
Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, said that search ads with AI Overviews are at a baseline, at the same level as search ads without AI Overviews, in terms of ad revenue per query. He added, and now it is just about going up from there, and with AI, he doesn't see it to a problem.
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Rethinking Search, Replacing Reddit, Search Console Annotations & So Much More
This week, we covered, you guessed it, more Google search ranking volatility. Google also said they are rethinking its search stack from the ground up because of LLMs. Google is testing AI Overviews in more regions and languages prior to Google I/O/ Google is testing AI Mode buttons throughout Google...
Google Search AI Shuffle Button
Google is testing a "Shuffle" button in some of its AI generated answers within the Google Search results. When you click the shuffle button, it seems to redo or change up the response Google's AI gives you.
Google Maps 2024: 999 Million Reviews & 752 Million Photos / Videos Published
Last month we shared the spam efforts the Google Maps team announced - but did you know that in 2024 Google had almost one billion reviews published within Google Maps? That is 999 million reviews, 752 million photos and videos and 94 million place edits published just in 2024.
Apple Maps Adds Insights, Ratings & Reviews From More Sources
Apple announced this week that it partnered with MICHELIN Guide; The Infatuation and Golf Digest to provide "insights, ratings, and reviews from expert sources" within Apple Maps.
Google Working To Make It Easier To Share AI Overviews & AI Mode
Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google Search, confirmed Google is working on making it easier to share AI Overviews within Google Search and AI Mode responses.
Bing Shopping Tests Shading Site Names
Microsoft is testing shading the site names, the brand names, of retailers in the Bing Shopping search results. So the name Amazon is in a blue shaded background color as opposed to just saying Amazon.com.
Google Ukulele Jam
Here is a group of Googlers who are ukulele enthusiasts playing together. I found this on Instagram and it made me smile for a bit. So I am sharing this here.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Local Services Ads Accept New Terms Or Else Reminder Email. Still Stating My Theory That Google Is Planning To Somehow Work This Ad Format Into Ai Mode Or Ai Overviews. The Reason I Suspect This Is Mentioned In This Summa, Anthony Higman on X
- Just heard from @chippy on LinkedIn that it was a SERP structure change for Reddit results, so Reddit is not dropping in visibility. I had explained before that the drop didn't look right since the other visibility tools weren't showing, Glenn Gabe on X
- Useful resources to protect your Google Account, Google Search Community
