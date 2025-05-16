Google Working To Make It Easier To Share AI Overviews & AI Mode

Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google Search, confirmed Google is working on making it easier to share AI Overviews within Google Search and AI Mode responses.

What exactly that means and what features will change, be added or be removed, was not clear.

But he did respond to a request to add an option to share as screenshot, an option that is currently not available for sharing these answers. The export/sharing options include:

  • Copy text
  • Draft in Gmail
  • Google Docs

These options were added a year or so ago. I don't see options to share AI Mode responses, but that is still in beta/opt in Search Labs right now. I would guess AI Mode is released more widely at I/O next week and then maybe share features get added to AI Mode.

The question Robby Stein responded to was "can we please add a “share as screenshot” action at the end of AIO and AIM response?" Robby Stein responded on X saying, "working on making sharing easier!"

Here are those posts:

So, I would expect more sharing options to launch at I/O next week.

Forum discussion at X.

 

