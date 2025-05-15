Daily Search Forum Recap: May 15, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is rethinking its search stack from the ground up due to LLMs, Google said. Another Google doc says there is link position and click bias associated with that position that Google had to adjust for. Google Ads tests ads funded by label. Google Ads added device targeting for PMax campaigns. Google is testing vertical search lazbels in the auto complete results. Google is also testing a new sub menu design.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Rethinking Search Stack From Ground Up With LLMs
Another Google court document from the DOJ trial showed that Google said it is currently rethinking its entire search stack, from the ground up, with LLMs playing a more fundamental role. The doc said:
-
Google Doc: Link Position & Click Bias Ranking Bias Adjustment
The details from the DOJ and Google monopoly case hearing exhibits just keep on flowing and with that, we have another mention of how Google does look at clicks from the search results. This one talks about how the position of the link can be a bias towards the number of clicks that result gets, so Google had to develop an adjustment of sorts to counter that bias.
-
Google Ads Ads Funded By Section
Earlier this month, Google updated its Ads Transparency policy to specify that it will display the payment profile name as the payer name for verified advertisers. Well, now we are starting to see a new section that says "Ads funded by" on the "My Ad Center" section of the search ads.
-
Google Ads Device Targeting Controls For Performance Max Campaigns
Google is rolling out device targeting controls and features within Google Ads Performance Max campaigns. We knew this was coming and now it seems to be rolling out to some (not all) advertisers. This allows you to target based on device type, such as computers, mobile phones, tablets and/or TV screens.
-
Google Search Tests Vertical Search Labels In Autocomplete
Google is testing showing the vertical search category a query belongs to in its autocomplete search suggestions. When you click into the Google Search box, even before you begin typing your query, Google shows search suggestions and some of those search suggestions have a label that says "short videos," "images," etc.
-
Google Search Testing New Sub/Second Menu
Google is testing a new sub or secondary menu under the search bar in Google Search. This secondary menu, or sub-menu, is below the main search vertical options and is missing the bubble format that we've seen Google use for this sub-menu.
-
Google India Cabinet Designs
This is from the Google offices in India, Gurgaon. You can see the lobby area has these neat cabinet and closet designs, that are unreachable to humans, but painted in the Google colors.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google's AI Mode has a ton of potential as an alternate approach to product discovery – not a replacement for existing catalog-based formats. Instead of grouping free listings into distinct categories (such as popular products, deals, Brodie Clark on X
- How do you usually search Bing?, Microsoft Bing Dev on X
- Right now, Perplexity is as spammable as Google was 10 years ago., Malte Landwehr on LinkedIn
- Yep, yep, and yep -> Google AI Overviews leads to dramatic reduction in click-through for Mail Online. Also, Google explains AIOs don't trigger for hard news queries (yet), and Carly also warns about AI Mode eating clicks "She said:, Glenn Gabe on X
- YouTube in Times Square. The countdown to tonight’s #Brandcast begins., Neal Mohan on X
- Recommendations from Google Search Console for an SEO blogger, Barry Schwartz on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Email leak: Google’s ‘Power Pair’ push in 2024 met with advertiser skepticism
- There is a growing spam problem in Google AI Overviews
- Google Ads adds device targeting to Performance Max campaigns
- The rise of ‘like hat’ SEO: When attention replaces outcomes
- Shocking 56% CTR drop: AI Overviews gut MailOnline’s search traffic
- Google Ads Audience Builder: What the heck is that?
- Dynamic landing pages: What works, what fails, and how to test
- Why Google reviews will power up your local SEO in 2025
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Mastering GA4 Annotations: The Complete Guide for Analytics Teams, Kick Point Playbook
Industry & Business
- Some interesting points in Google Internal Emails that were made public by DOJ recently, Gagan Ghotra
- Google dominates AI patent applications, Axios
- Google says hackers that hit UK retailers now targeting American stores, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- 40+ SEO and Link Building Terms Every Beginner Needs to Know, The Upper Ranks
- Your Practical Guide to Creating More Helpful Content (Using Keywords), Ann Smarty
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps adds Michelin reviews to help you find fine food, AppleInsider
- Apple brings insights, ratings, and reviews from expert sources to Apple Maps, Apple
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Vision Pro will use eye tracking to let you scroll apps, AppleInsider
- Apple's old Home app is going away. Here's how to avoid being locked out, PC World
SEO
- Google Entropy – Google Eats Google?, Search Engine World
- The 10 Best SEO Podcasts You Can Listen to Now (2025), Exploding Topics
- The European Accessibility Act: A practical guide for compliance & SEO, Wix SEO Hub
- Title Tags: How to Write Them (+ Steal Our Formulas), Backlinko
- What is a search engine penalty and how do you diagnose it? Whether it’s a manual action or an algorithmic consequence, this article will help you navigate the issue., Bruce Clay
- Majestic Launches Robots.txt Archive, Majestic
- SEO Myths Debunked: You Must Have A Physical Location To Rank Locally!, Nikki Pilkington
PPC
- Empowering businesses for a future that is conversational, personal, and agentic, Microsoft Advertising
Search Features
- Improving Google Search with Compression Dictionaries, Chrome for Developers
- OpenAI brings its GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT, TechCrunch
- Perplexity partners with PayPal for in-chat AI shopping, CNBC
Other Search
- Anthropic’s Upcoming Models Will Think… And Think Some More, The Information
- OpenAI pledges to publish AI safety test results more often, TechCrunch
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.