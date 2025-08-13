Daily Search Forum Recap: August 13, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google launched "preferred sources" in US and India for top stories - make this site a preferred source please. Google Ads launched gender exclusions in PMax. Google Ads has new AI to reduce invalid traffic. Google Ads now allows dating and companionship ads in more countries. Google and Bing are testing title link changes in the search results.
Google Top Stories Preferred Sources Is Live In US & India
Google has launched the Preferred Sources top stories feature fully in the US and India, after testing it in Search Labs for a bit over six weeks. As I said then, this is a nice feature for publishers and hopefully will lead to more traffic from Google Search for some.
Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns Gain Gender Exclusion
Google Ads has added the gender exclusions feature for Performance Max campaigns. This was previously announced last week and is now showing up in the Google Ads interfaces for advertisers.
Google & Bing Tests Search Title Expansion, Colors & More
Google and Bing are busy testing changing the search results snippets title. In one case, Google is expanding the title of the search result on mouse hover. In another case, Google is testing changing the color of the title on hover. Bing is also testing title colors and moving the URL in the search snippet.
Google Allows Dating & Companionship Ads In More Countries
Google has removed some of the restricted countries from the list of countries not allowed to serve Dating and Companionship ads. Specifically, Google removed Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan and the UAE from the list.
Google Ads Touts New AI To Reduce Invalid Traffic In Some Cases By 40%
Google announced it has new AI and large language models to fight invalid ad traffic or as Google calls it "IVT." Google explained they have used AI for a long time, but they had some breakthroughs that resulted in a "40% reduction in IVT stemming from deceptive or disruptive ad serving practices."
Google Orchestra Practicing
We know Google has a Googler Orchestra and we've seen them perform. But here are some videos and photos of them practicing. I found some more on Instagram.
- AIOs in Discover are expanding. I've noticed a big uptick in the amount of AIOs showing up in my feed as of yesterday. I have a number of them now in my feed where I had only seen one or two per feed over the past few weeks. Tapping, Glenn Gabe on X
- GenAI Traffic Share Update: 12 months ago: ChatGPT: 84.7% Gemini: 8.1% Claude: 2.2% Perplexity: 1.6% Copilot: 0.8%. 6 months ago: ChatGPT: 79.7% DeepSeek: 9.2% Gemini: 4.9% Perplexity: 1.8% Claude: 1.4% Copilot: 1.2%, Similarweb on X
- SEO Tip: there is a forgotten art in sitemap management that allows you to provide additional information about a page. Various additional tags can apply here based on site type, such as including tags for a page related to a video, Brodie Clark on X
- The Search Console team is hiring! If you're a Software Engineer (based in Tel Aviv), this could be a great opportunity., Daniel Waisberg on LinkedIn
- We don't always show ads on @Copilot, but when we do, they're below organic link outs and grounded in contextual relevance. Based on the UTM, the ad shown here is from a @MSFTAdvertising search campaign., Microsoft Ads Buddy on X
- Google taps large language models to cut invalid ad traffic by 40%
- Perplexity makes $34.5 billion bid to buy Google’s Chrome browser
- Gender exclusions spotted in Google Performance Max campaigns
- Google Preferred Sources rolling out in US and India
- The $1 trillion generative economy that smart SEOs will own
- Most SEO research doesn’t lie – but doesn’t tell the truth either
