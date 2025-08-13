Daily Search Forum Recap: August 13, 2025

Aug 13, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched "preferred sources" in US and India for top stories - make this site a preferred source please. Google Ads launched gender exclusions in PMax. Google Ads has new AI to reduce invalid traffic. Google Ads now allows dating and companionship ads in more countries. Google and Bing are testing title link changes in the search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Top Stories Preferred Sources Is Live In US & India
    Google has launched the Preferred Sources top stories feature fully in the US and India, after testing it in Search Labs for a bit over six weeks. As I said then, this is a nice feature for publishers and hopefully will lead to more traffic from Google Search for some.
  • Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns Gain Gender Exclusion
    Google Ads has added the gender exclusions feature for Performance Max campaigns. This was previously announced last week and is now showing up in the Google Ads interfaces for advertisers.

  • Google & Bing Tests Search Title Expansion, Colors & More
    Google and Bing are busy testing changing the search results snippets title. In one case, Google is expanding the title of the search result on mouse hover. In another case, Google is testing changing the color of the title on hover. Bing is also testing title colors and moving the URL in the search snippet.

  • Google Allows Dating & Companionship Ads In More Countries
    Google has removed some of the restricted countries from the list of countries not allowed to serve Dating and Companionship ads. Specifically, Google removed Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan and the UAE from the list.

  • Google Ads Touts New AI To Reduce Invalid Traffic In Some Cases By 40%
    Google announced it has new AI and large language models to fight invalid ad traffic or as Google calls it "IVT." Google explained they have used AI for a long time, but they had some breakthroughs that resulted in a "40% reduction in IVT stemming from deceptive or disruptive ad serving practices."

  • Google Orchestra Practicing
    We know Google has a Googler Orchestra and we've seen them perform. But here are some videos and photos of them practicing. I found some more on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 13, 2025

Aug 13, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Top Stories Preferred Sources Is Live In US & India

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Performance Max Campaigns Gain Gender Exclusion

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google & Bing Tests Search Title Expansion, Colors & More

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Allows Dating & Companionship Ads In More Countries

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Touts New AI To Reduce Invalid Traffic In Some Cases By 40%

Aug 13, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Top Stories Preferred Sources Is Live In US & India

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.