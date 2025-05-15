Google Search Tests Vertical Search Labels In Autocomplete

Google is testing showing the vertical search category a query belongs to in its autocomplete search suggestions. When you click into the Google Search box, even before you begin typing your query, Google shows search suggestions and some of those search suggestions have a label that says "short videos," "images," etc.

This was spotted by Radu Oncescu who posted the screenshot below on X - I can replicate variations of this too - so I suspect this is live:

Google Auto Complete Vertical Labels

When you click on the suggestion that has the label, it will jump you to that section of the search results. So if it is labeled "images," Google will take you directly to the image tab in Google Search, for a search result set on that query.

Forum discussion at X.

 

