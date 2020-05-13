Daily Search Forum Recap: May 13, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: Merging Or Splitting Sites Is Like Creating A New Site
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that when you merge or split a site, it is "essentially creating a new site." So that might mean, that if it is a substantial enough site merge or split, that Google may decide to treat the site as a brand new one and maybe some of the legacy signals might not carry over?
- Google Search Suggestions Based On Your Recent Search Activity
Google for the past month or so has been giving over search suggestions to some logged in searchers. These search suggestions are not based on generic queries but based on that specific users recent activity within Google.
- Gary Illyes Teaching Google Search Engineers About Web Search
Gary Illyes from Google shared this morning that he presented a two-hour demonstration to new search engineers at Google named the "Life of a Query." Gary said he has been a loaq (life of a query) instruction since 2012. I asked if anything in that presentation would be novel on some level to SEOs, Gary kind of said no.
- Google: Link Buying IS Like Buying Deals Off AliExpress
Sometimes Google's John Mueller has funny and humorous one liners on Twitter. Here is one when someone told him that they were buying links and there is nothing he, John, can do about it. John responded "Yeah, those weekend AliExpress shopping splurges can be hard to resist, and it's surprising to get the results in a few months. "What was I thinking? Why would I have ordered THIS? At least it was cheap." :-)"
- Google Still Crawls #! - But The AJAX Crawling Schema Is Not Officially Supported
In 2015 Google said they would deprecate the AJAX crawling schema and then in 2017, two years later, Google did do that. A year after that, Google said they stopped crawling #! for the most part. But today, in 2020, Google said technically they still do #1 crawling.
- Empty Google Picnic Tables
Here is a photo from the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California showing the empty picnic tables and chairs. Sad thing, it will likely be like this for the next several months as Google is n
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- (i was optimizing a search engine today), Gary Illyes on Twitter
- How do you feel when @searchliaison says there will be an update? I made a song about it: #TheAlgosAreAChangin https://t.co/WcGRMatRAj #SEO #GoogleUpdate #GoogleCoreUpdate #AlgorithmUpdate #SearchEngineOptimization, Davide Previti on Twitter
- When content is translated, it's new content, with regards to Search. Translating content well is hard, but theoretically it's possible that folks sometimes do it "for free" :). I can't say what legal aspec, John Mueller on Twitter
- Your feedback has impact, y'all. Thanks to people asking often enough, I noticed that the JS SEO guide doesn't have info on SPA and soft 404 avoidance, history API for client-side routing and links created b, Martin Splitt on Twitter
- @rustybrick In edit business hours you will see reopen the business on google, mark as open https://t.co/cWOyQ6qFUs, Yashovardhan Sharma on Twitter
- English Google Webmaster Central office-hours from May 12, 2020, YouTube
- In general, most websites shouldn't need to request indexing of their pages on a regular basis. If you're seeing that your content isn't being indexed well, I'd take a step back and consider improving your site ove, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Why digital commerce marketers shouldn’t ‘go dark’ during COVID [Video]
- Black Friday in April: e-commerce is booming according to three reports
- Retailers can now link their PayPal and Google Merchant Center accounts
- Amazon Posts: A feed-based shopping experience on Amazon
Other Great Search Stories:
