Gary Illyes Teaching Google Search Engineers About Web Search

Gary Illyes from Google shared this morning that he presented a two-hour demonstration to new search engineers at Google named the "Life of a Query." Gary said he has been a loaq (life of a query) instruction since 2012. I asked if anything in that presentation would be novel on some level to SEOs, Gary kind of said no.

The image above is from Gary's computer, he shared that photo on Twitter and said "2 minutes till our new search engineers get their not-so-gentle crash course on how Google search really works. 2 hours long. No toilet breaks." Of course, that got me wondering what goodies would be useful to SEOs. So I asked.

Gary said he holds back on most of the "juicy" stuff, he said "so i don't think it would be that useful."

I'm sure there is, but I'm purposefully withholding lots of juicy things, so i don't think it would be that useful. — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) May 13, 2020

Pedro Dias, a former Googler who heard the presentation said there are good things in there:

There’s definitely a lot of stuff SEOs would like to hear. Highly doubt Google will make this public. — Pedro Dias: ~$_ (@pedrodias) May 13, 2020

Maybe this will lead to Google doing something like this for SEOs, publishers, webmasters and developers? Gary said this on Twitter:

I was also thinking about doing an information retrieval video with the hope I'd facepalm less on Twitter — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) May 13, 2020

Sounds like something like this, during these times, would be wonderful. Two plus hours of listening to Gary present on this topic, would be something I would find entertaining and educational.

Forum discussion at Twitter.