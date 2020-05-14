Google Hammocks In Sao Paulo Office

May 14, 2020 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Hammocks In Google Sao Paulo Office

Google loves hammocks, I think we showed almost ten different hammocks photos from various Google offices. Here is one room, that looks super relaxing, from the Google Sao Paulo office. I found this photo on Instagram.

Here are our other photos of hammocks at Google offices:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Empty Google Picnic Tables
 
blog comments powered by Disqus