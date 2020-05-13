Empty Google Picnic Tables

Here is a photo from the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California showing the empty picnic tables and chairs. Sad thing, it will likely be like this for the next several months as Google is not really going to encourage employees to come back to the office until 2021. Hopefully we will have a vaccine sooner...

This photo was shared on Instagram.

