Google: Link Buying IS Like Buying Deals Off AliExpress

Sometimes Google's John Mueller has funny and humorous one liners on Twitter. Here is one when someone told him that they were buying links and there is nothing he, John, can do about it. John responded "Yeah, those weekend AliExpress shopping splurges can be hard to resist, and it's surprising to get the results in a few months. "What was I thinking? Why would I have ordered THIS? At least it was cheap." :-)"

Yea, technically more than a "one-liner" but still, this is fun.

Yeah, those weekend AliExpress shopping splurges can be hard to resist, and it's surprising to get the results in a few months. "What was I thinking? Why would I have ordered THIS? At least it was cheap." :-) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 10, 2020

So yea, you paid for links, they do nothing to help you rank but at least those links were cheap?

Forum discussion at Twitter.