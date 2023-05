Danny Sullivan, who works at Google, and I guess was at the NYC office when Google had I/O in California, shared a photo from the Google Store in NYC. They were giving out free flowers for the launch of the new Pixel 7a, he said on Twitter.

The flowers were even wrapped in Google Pixel 7a paper!

