Google Search Pronunciation Practice Feature

May 12, 2023
Several years ago, Google Search added a search feature to help you pronounce words. Google Search back in 2019 added to that feature a way to practice your pronunciation directly in the search results.

Now there is a "practice" button that will turn on your device's microphone and let Google Search hear you as you practice saying the word. Then Google will tell you if you pronounced the word well or not.

Here is a GIF of it in action, but you can probably try it yourself on mobile or desktop search:

This change was spotted by Britney Muller and posted on Twitter.

Turns out, Mordy Ooooo spotted this in November 2019:

I think this is cool and can come in handy for many people and kids.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

