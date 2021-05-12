Daily Search Forum Recap: May 12, 2021

May 12, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • SEO Sessions At Google I/O
    Google I/O kicks off next week and it is open to all, remotely, online. I will actually be offline Monday and Tuesday of next week for a Jewish holiday and I/O starts on Tuesday, so I will miss watching some of these live. Although, I think many of the sessions were pre-recorded?
  • Google: Old Site Complain About New Sites; New Sites Complain About Old Sites With Rankings
    Generally over the years, we've heard and reported on complaints about how new sites find it hard to rank above older sites. We also heard how old sites sometimes can't make changes and adapt as faster as new sites. Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he hears the complaints on both ends.
  • Schema.org Markup Validator Is Now Live
    In December, Google told us they would move its structured data testing tool from Google's site to the Schema.org domain. Well, now, the Schema.org markup validator is now live, in beta at validator.schema.org.
  • Google 10 Local Pack - A Bug?
    Google's local pack is typically three local listings, but here is an example of a local pack showing ten listings. This is probably a bug and was triggered by Ramesh Singh who shared this videocast of it on Twitter.
  • Google Ads: Cell Therapies and Gene Therapies Are Not Allowed
    Google Ads clarified in its speculative and experimental medical treatment policy that cell therapies and gene therapies are therapies not allowed on the Google Ad network. This includes prohibiting stem cell therapy, cellular (non-stem) therapy, gene therapy and similar forms of regenerative medicine, platelet rich plasma and others.
  • Outdoor Ping Pong Table At Google Brazil Office
    Here is a photo from outside the Google Brazil office in the city of São Paulo. There is an outdoor ping pong table surrounded by such amazing landscaping, I think (I am not a designer of any kind).

