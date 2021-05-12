Daily Search Forum Recap: May 12, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- SEO Sessions At Google I/O
Google I/O kicks off next week and it is open to all, remotely, online. I will actually be offline Monday and Tuesday of next week for a Jewish holiday and I/O starts on Tuesday, so I will miss watching some of these live. Although, I think many of the sessions were pre-recorded?
- Google: Old Site Complain About New Sites; New Sites Complain About Old Sites With Rankings
Generally over the years, we've heard and reported on complaints about how new sites find it hard to rank above older sites. We also heard how old sites sometimes can't make changes and adapt as faster as new sites. Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he hears the complaints on both ends.
- Schema.org Markup Validator Is Now Live
In December, Google told us they would move its structured data testing tool from Google's site to the Schema.org domain. Well, now, the Schema.org markup validator is now live, in beta at validator.schema.org.
- Google 10 Local Pack - A Bug?
Google's local pack is typically three local listings, but here is an example of a local pack showing ten listings. This is probably a bug and was triggered by Ramesh Singh who shared this videocast of it on Twitter.
- Google Ads: Cell Therapies and Gene Therapies Are Not Allowed
Google Ads clarified in its speculative and experimental medical treatment policy that cell therapies and gene therapies are therapies not allowed on the Google Ad network. This includes prohibiting stem cell therapy, cellular (non-stem) therapy, gene therapy and similar forms of regenerative medicine, platelet rich plasma and others.
- Outdoor Ping Pong Table At Google Brazil Office
Here is a photo from outside the Google Brazil office in the city of São Paulo. There is an outdoor ping pong table surrounded by such amazing landscaping, I think (I am not a designer of any kind).
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Hard to say without specifics ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, and also, sometimes we just don't index everything on a site, so it's possible this is expected from our side., John Mueller on Twitter
- Interesting to watch :). I wouldn't worry about search sometimes rendering the desktop version. It does look like PSI is caching something (or getting a cached version from your site?); if you check with "?1" after, John Mueller on Twitter
- We do try to keep canonicals stable, so it's possible you need to either nudge it a bit more (use all the canonicalization signals) or just give it more time. In that regard, I don't know if, John Mueller on Twitter
- How Does Infolinks Match up to Google AdSense?, WebmasterWorld
- There are technical issues preventing us from showing live scores and stats for some football (soccer) leagues and matches. We’re actively working to resolve this & hope to restore these as soon as we can. We'll update, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- TkBot, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Schema.org launches its schema markup validator tool
- AI in ad spam detections and machine learning in Google search; Tuesday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to set up an email report on Google Data Studio, Najmah Salam
Industry & Business
- Big Tech tax burdens are just 60% of global average, Nikkei Asia
- Google Plans to Double AI Ethics Research Staff, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- The CMO’s Guide to New Link Building Strategy in Less Than Five Minutes, BruceClay
- Who Has the Best Backlink Database? Semrush vs. Competitors, SEM Rush
Local & Maps
- How Does Google My Business Handle Solo Practitioner Listings?, Sterling Sky
- How Google Came to Dominate Local Reviews, Near Media
- Missing Reviews? Here's a Work Around to Unfilter Them!, LocalU
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Car may help find your lost iPhone under the seat, AppleInsider
- Google Assistant gets renamed 'Communication' settings, 9to5Google
SEO
- How to Calibrate Your Brand Voice to Your SEO Advantage, Moz
- The Best Shopify SEO Apps & Tools, Go Fish Digital
- What is an H1 Tag? SEO Best Practices for 2021, Ahrefs
- What Is Schema Markup [and Why Is It Important For SEO, Tinuiti
- Can You Optimize One Page When The Rest Of The Site Sucks?, SuccessWorks
- Learn Python for Better SEO: Here’s How, RankRanger
PPC
- Announcing v202105 of the Google Ad Manager API, Google Ads Developer Blog
- The Query Builder Blog Series: Part 6 - Selecting and Deselecting Fields, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How to supercharge your eCommerce PPC campaigns, Vertical Leap
- The cookieless future: balancing privacy with the need for relevance, Hallam
Other Search