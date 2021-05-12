Google: Old Site Complain About New Sites; New Sites Complain About Old Sites With Rankings

Generally over the years, we've heard and reported on complaints about how new sites find it hard to rank above older sites. We also heard how old sites sometimes can't make changes and adapt as faster as new sites. Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that he hears the complaints on both ends.

John Mueller said "new sites complain they can't make it past old sites." John also said "old sites complain that new sites are passing them."

The bottom line, John added was "Age means nothing on the Internet."

I am not sure if age means nothing - but that is what John said.

Here are those tweets:

Age means nothing on the Internet.



New sites complain they can't make it past old sites.

Old sites complain that new sites are passing them. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 9, 2021

Yes, a new site that is a couple of years old, can rank above a site that is 20 years old. That is for sure. But it all depends on how much the old site is doing today compared to what the new site has been doing over the past couple of years. But a brand new site, just launched, likely won't be able to rank too well in Google Search overnight.

Forum discussion at Twitter.