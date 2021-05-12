Google Ads: Cell Therapies and Gene Therapies Are Not Allowed

Google Ads clarified in its speculative and experimental medical treatment policy that cell therapies and gene therapies are therapies not allowed on the Google Ad network. This includes prohibiting stem cell therapy, cellular (non-stem) therapy, gene therapy and similar forms of regenerative medicine, platelet rich plasma and others.

Google said that violations of this policy do not lead to immediate account suspension without prior warning. Google said a warning will be issued, at least 7 days, prior to any suspension of your account. So you have time to make changes before your account is suspended for use of these ads.

Google said the following are not allowed to be advertised on Google Ads:

(1) Promotion of speculative and/or experimental medical treatments. Some examples include biohacking, do-it-yourself (DIY) genetic engineering products, gene therapy kits and so on.

(2) Promotion of cell or gene therapies, regardless of regulatory approval status. Examples include stem cell therapy, cellular (non-stem) therapy, gene therapy and similar forms of regenerative medicine, platelet rich plasma and so on.

Personally, I have no clue on the science, I am just reporting the news on this Google Ads announcement.

Forum discussion at Twitter.