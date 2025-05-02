What's Changing With Google Ads: Interview Ginny Marvin

May 2, 2025
Navah Hopkins sat down with the Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, and spoke about the topic of what is changing with Google Ads. The interview is about an hour and is well worth watching or listening to.

The topics that were covered include:

  • The truth about ad rank and CPCs
  • New landing page quality rules (and how they affect scores)
  • Why most marketers misuse Performance Max
  • What to expect from AI ads and visual search
  • Google's evolving stance on keyword targeting
  • Must-do audits for better campaign performance

Here is the video:

There are a lot of comments and Q&A on LinkedIn with follow ups. So maybe check that out too.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

