Navah Hopkins sat down with the Google Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, and spoke about the topic of what is changing with Google Ads. The interview is about an hour and is well worth watching or listening to.

The topics that were covered include:

The truth about ad rank and CPCs

New landing page quality rules (and how they affect scores)

Why most marketers misuse Performance Max

What to expect from AI ads and visual search

Google's evolving stance on keyword targeting

Must-do audits for better campaign performance

Here is the video:

There are a lot of comments and Q&A on LinkedIn with follow ups. So maybe check that out too.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.