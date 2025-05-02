Bing Tests Half Underline For Search Bar

May 2, 2025 - 7:11 am 1 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Microsoft Logo Ground

Microsoft is not only testing removing the name "Microsoft Bing" from its search bar and logo, Microsoft is also testing shortening the underline under the search tab to about half the length.

Saving these pixels are crucial in saving the planet and reducing Microsoft's carbon footprint in a massive way. Okay, maybe I am joking. But I mean, this story is pretty ridiculous if you ask me. - who cares that it is half of an underline and not a full underline? Well, I do, if I am writing about it.

This one was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted this screenshot on Mastodon - I cannot replicate but here is that screenshot:

Bing Search Bar Half Underline

Compare that to what I see:

Bing Search Bar Normal Underline

Are you going to switch to Bing now?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Wild AI Mode, Google Ads Commercial Queries & Channel Reporting & ChatGPT Shopping Search

May 2, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Testing AI Mode In Wild; Adds Product/Place Cards, History Tab & More

May 2, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center New Search For Products Feature

May 2, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

What's Changing With Google Ads: Interview Ginny Marvin

May 2, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Display Payment Profile Name Of Advertiser In My Ad Center

May 2, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Playa Vista Mural
Next Story: Google Ads To Display Payment Profile Name Of Advertiser In My Ad Center

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.