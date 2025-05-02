Microsoft is not only testing removing the name "Microsoft Bing" from its search bar and logo, Microsoft is also testing shortening the underline under the search tab to about half the length.

Saving these pixels are crucial in saving the planet and reducing Microsoft's carbon footprint in a massive way. Okay, maybe I am joking. But I mean, this story is pretty ridiculous if you ask me. - who cares that it is half of an underline and not a full underline? Well, I do, if I am writing about it.

This one was spotted by Frank Sandtmann who posted this screenshot on Mastodon - I cannot replicate but here is that screenshot:

Compare that to what I see:

Are you going to switch to Bing now?

Forum discussion at Mastodon.