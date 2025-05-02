Google Ads To Display Payment Profile Name Of Advertiser In My Ad Center

May 2, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Smudge

Google Ads is updating its Ads Transparency policy to specify that it will display the payment profile name as the payer name for verified advertisers, if that name differs from their verified advertiser name, starting this month.

Then in June 2025, Google Ads advertisers will be able to edit the displayed payer name by navigating to the advertiser verification page under billing.

So if people actually look into the ads, they may see differences depending on the payment profile.

Here is the full announcement:

Google is updating the Ads Transparency policy to include the display of additional information about the entity that pays for the ads. This update will take place in two phases.

In May 2025, Google will display the payment profile name as the payer name for verified advertisers, if that name differs from their verified advertiser name. For verified agency accounts, the client payment profile will be used for the payer name, if that name differs from the verified advertiser name. The payer name will be visible in the “My Ad Center” panel and the Ads Transparency Center. Note: agency advertisers who are currently incorrectly verified as direct advertisers should reset their advertiser verification and re-verify as an agency before May 31, 2025 to ensure that the payer name is not incorrectly displayed as the agency name if that is not the intention.

In June 2025, Google Ads advertisers will be able to edit the displayed payer name by navigating to the advertiser verification page under billing. From that point forward, any changes an advertiser makes to their payer name will display instead of the payment profile name. Advertisers creating a Google Ads account will have their payment profile name displayed as the payer name unless they change it when they go through advertiser verification.

Election Ads verified advertisers have already provided their payer name during the verification process and their displayed payer name will continue to be managed under existing Election Ads verification policies. If an Election Ads verified advertiser wishes to update their payer name, they will need to complete election advertising verification again.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Wild AI Mode, Google Ads Commercial Queries & Channel Reporting & ChatGPT Shopping Search

May 2, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Testing AI Mode In Wild; Adds Product/Place Cards, History Tab & More

May 2, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center New Search For Products Feature

May 2, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

What's Changing With Google Ads: Interview Ginny Marvin

May 2, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Display Payment Profile Name Of Advertiser In My Ad Center

May 2, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Bing Tests Half Underline For Search Bar
Next Story: What's Changing With Google Ads: Interview Ginny Marvin

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.