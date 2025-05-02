Google Ads is updating its Ads Transparency policy to specify that it will display the payment profile name as the payer name for verified advertisers, if that name differs from their verified advertiser name, starting this month.

Then in June 2025, Google Ads advertisers will be able to edit the displayed payer name by navigating to the advertiser verification page under billing.

So if people actually look into the ads, they may see differences depending on the payment profile.

Here is the full announcement:

Google is updating the Ads Transparency policy to include the display of additional information about the entity that pays for the ads. This update will take place in two phases. In May 2025, Google will display the payment profile name as the payer name for verified advertisers, if that name differs from their verified advertiser name. For verified agency accounts, the client payment profile will be used for the payer name, if that name differs from the verified advertiser name. The payer name will be visible in the “My Ad Center” panel and the Ads Transparency Center. Note: agency advertisers who are currently incorrectly verified as direct advertisers should reset their advertiser verification and re-verify as an agency before May 31, 2025 to ensure that the payer name is not incorrectly displayed as the agency name if that is not the intention. In June 2025, Google Ads advertisers will be able to edit the displayed payer name by navigating to the advertiser verification page under billing. From that point forward, any changes an advertiser makes to their payer name will display instead of the payment profile name. Advertisers creating a Google Ads account will have their payment profile name displayed as the payer name unless they change it when they go through advertiser verification. Election Ads verified advertisers have already provided their payer name during the verification process and their displayed payer name will continue to be managed under existing Election Ads verification policies. If an Election Ads verified advertiser wishes to update their payer name, they will need to complete election advertising verification again.

Forum discussion at X.