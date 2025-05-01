Google is testing showing favicons logos in its shopping ads, in the carousel of sponsored product results. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed this with me on X last night.

This was first spotted by Sachin Patel who posted these screenshots of this on X:

Ginny Marvin from Google confirmed this and said, "This is an experiment to show favicons in Shopping ads, similar to how favicons appear in free Shopping listings and Search ads."

This is an experiment to show favicons in Shopping ads, similar to how favicons appear in free Shopping listings and Search ads. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) April 30, 2025

Forum discussion at X.