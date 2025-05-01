Google Testing Shopping Ads With Favicons

May 1, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Google Ads

Google is testing showing favicons logos in its shopping ads, in the carousel of sponsored product results. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed this with me on X last night.

This was first spotted by Sachin Patel who posted these screenshots of this on X:

Google Testing Favicons Shopping Ads

Ginny Marvin from Google confirmed this and said, "This is an experiment to show favicons in Shopping ads, similar to how favicons appear in free Shopping listings and Search ads."

Forum discussion at X.

 

