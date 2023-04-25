Daily Search Forum Recap: April 25, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads had a latency issue with the advertiser interface and API, but it was fixed after about 24 hours. Google Ads is now testing a gold verification badge in the search results. Bing has added site name and favicons to its search results, like Google. Google Ads is testing a "show similar" button for products. Google is testing more grid formats in its mobile search results. Oh, the Google August reviews update finished rolling out a couple of hours ago - more on that tomorrow but it has been heated in the past 24 hours.

