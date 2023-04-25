Daily Search Forum Recap: April 25, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads had a latency issue with the advertiser interface and API, but it was fixed after about 24 hours. Google Ads is now testing a gold verification badge in the search results. Bing has added site name and favicons to its search results, like Google. Google Ads is testing a "show similar" button for products. Google is testing more grid formats in its mobile search results. Oh, the Google August reviews update finished rolling out a couple of hours ago - more on that tomorrow but it has been heated in the past 24 hours.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Tests Gold Verification Badge
Google Ads is also testing a gold verification badge or label in the search results. We saw a blue label and then a blue badge-style label and now we are seeing the label in gold.
- Bing Adds Site Name & Favicon To Search Result Snippets
Microsoft Bing has seemed to add the site name and favicon feature to its search results. This is similar to what Google launched first on mobile last year and then on desktop earlier this year.
- Google Ads Latency Issues & Errors With Advertiser Interface & API
Google Ads has been having more than normal latency issues causing errors within the advertiser interface and the Google Ads API. This started yesterday evening and is continuing through this morning.
- Google Tests Grid Format For Local Results In Mobile Web Search
Google seems to be testing a grid-like format for local results in the mobile web search results. We see these grid formats primarily for product and shopping search results, but I don't think I've seen this for local search listings.
- Google Ads Tests Show Similar Button
Google Ads seems to be testing a "show similar" button in the product carousel of sponsored listings. When you click on the "show similar" button, you are presented with a new dynamically loaded carousel that shows more products like the one you were looking at.
- Bing Team Moves Back To Redmond From Bellevue
The Microsoft Bing team has moved back to the Redmond office after being in the Bellevue office for over 13 years. They moved last week and Michael Schechter posted some photos with meaning of the bui
Other Great Search Threads:
- Isn't this just for certain countries? (I haven't been paying too much attention to it, maybe it's different now), John Mueller on Mastodon
- For Search, nofollow the links. For Google News, it's in (anecdotally, I see sometimes sites noindex sponsored content for googlebot-news, I don't know if it's required though), John Mueller on Twitter
- Looking at the domain you moved to in http://archive.org, it looks like it was mostly gibberish spam briefly before your move (and perhaps also hacked). IMO since the move happened recently, it might make sense to revert it and re-evaluate., John Mueller on Twitter
- Most people are probably not searching for a brand's products by adding an underscore between the brand's name and the product, so it's probably not something to worry that much about. But if they want to s, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- What struck me here were the last few paragraphs referencing how knowledge graphs can function as a fact-checking backstop to help fill in gaps & inconsistencies created by LLMs. Is that happening now w/Bard + Google's KG? Or, Blair MacGregor on Twitter
- Without details, who knows, but to me it sounds like they're over-focusing on links. So what if a site links to 29 pages? It doesn't change the world. I wouldn't worry about it., John Mueller on Mastodon
