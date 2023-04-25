Daily Search Forum Recap: April 25, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads had a latency issue with the advertiser interface and API, but it was fixed after about 24 hours. Google Ads is now testing a gold verification badge in the search results. Bing has added site name and favicons to its search results, like Google. Google Ads is testing a "show similar" button for products. Google is testing more grid formats in its mobile search results. Oh, the Google August reviews update finished rolling out a couple of hours ago - more on that tomorrow but it has been heated in the past 24 hours.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Tests Gold Verification Badge
    Google Ads is also testing a gold verification badge or label in the search results. We saw a blue label and then a blue badge-style label and now we are seeing the label in gold.
  • Bing Adds Site Name & Favicon To Search Result Snippets
    Microsoft Bing has seemed to add the site name and favicon feature to its search results. This is similar to what Google launched first on mobile last year and then on desktop earlier this year.
  • Google Ads Latency Issues & Errors With Advertiser Interface & API
    Google Ads has been having more than normal latency issues causing errors within the advertiser interface and the Google Ads API. This started yesterday evening and is continuing through this morning.
  • Google Tests Grid Format For Local Results In Mobile Web Search
    Google seems to be testing a grid-like format for local results in the mobile web search results. We see these grid formats primarily for product and shopping search results, but I don't think I've seen this for local search listings.
  • Google Ads Tests Show Similar Button
    Google Ads seems to be testing a "show similar" button in the product carousel of sponsored listings. When you click on the "show similar" button, you are presented with a new dynamically loaded carousel that shows more products like the one you were looking at.
  • Bing Team Moves Back To Redmond From Bellevue
    The Microsoft Bing team has moved back to the Redmond office after being in the Bellevue office for over 13 years. They moved last week and Michael Schechter posted some photos with meaning of the bui

