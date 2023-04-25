Bing Team Moves Back To Redmond From Bellevue

The Microsoft Bing team has moved back to the Redmond office after being in the Bellevue office for over 13 years. They moved last week and Michael Schechter posted some photos with meaning of the building they were in for those years.

Michael wrote on Twitter,Back in 2009, the Bing team moved from Building 88 in Redmond to the City Center Plaza building in Bellevue, WA. 13+ years later, we're headed back to Redmond, and today is our last day in CCP. Here are 4 photos of interesting moments during our time here."

Each picture has more details, here they are from left to right order:

(1) Back in December 2009, we lit up the building with our new name for a few weeks. My office was in the "b" and my light switch was disabled for the month.

(2) In 2014 and 2015, the Seahawks went to back-to-back Super Bowls. To support the team, we papered over office windows with a "12" (12th man, for the Seahawks fans). You could see this from several miles away (especially driving on 520). It brought good luck the first time.

(3) In 2011, a "big surprise" was promised for our holiday party. It was a cake in the shape of City Center. I'm not sure if it lived up to the hype, but it was tasty.

(4) In 2018, buildings across the Seattle area were lit up blue in tribute to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

