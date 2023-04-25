Google Ads Tests Show Similar Button

Apr 25, 2023
Woman Shopping Google Logo

Google Ads seems to be testing a "show similar" button in the product carousel of sponsored listings. When you click on the "show similar" button, you are presented with a new dynamically loaded carousel that shows more products like the one you were looking at.

This was spotted by Saad AK on Twitter - here is a screenshot from his video cast:

Google Ads Show Similar

I just see the "shop now," I do not see "show similar."

Google Ads Shop Now

Here is his video cast:

We've seen other examples from Google of shop similar and similar products recently as well.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

