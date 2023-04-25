Google Ads Tests Show Similar Button

Google Ads seems to be testing a "show similar" button in the product carousel of sponsored listings. When you click on the "show similar" button, you are presented with a new dynamically loaded carousel that shows more products like the one you were looking at.

This was spotted by Saad AK on Twitter - here is a screenshot from his video cast:

I just see the "shop now," I do not see "show similar."

Here is his video cast:

Google > Mobile



Search Ads: I saw "Show similar" option in search ads, with sparkles icon. When clicked, it loads another set of Ads related to the above Ad.



Cool ✨.



I haven't seen this before.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR.#SearchAds #SERPs #googleads pic.twitter.com/RDxei4J1Nw — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) April 19, 2023

We've seen other examples from Google of shop similar and similar products recently as well.

