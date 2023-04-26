Googlers Making Over 250 Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches

Here is a photo of some Googlers donating Google's time at the Chelsea Community Fridge and Pantry in New York City, making over 250 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

This photo was shared on Instagram and they wrote, "Teamwork makes the dreamwork! Major shoutout to Emily & Erin for organizing a sandwich making volunteer event at Google. 🥪 A dedicated group of Googlers made over 250 sandwiches for our fridge."

