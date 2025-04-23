Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews hurt click-through rates, three additional studies confirm. Google Posts/Updates in the local pack are not currently working. Google will deprecate the special announcements structured data on July 31st. Google Business Profiles video verification added video previews. Google LSAs have new terms you need to agree to. Google won't release an alternative to third-party cookies; they are here to stay. Google Analytics made some updates to its reporting, including a new data not available metric.

