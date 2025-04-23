Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AI Overviews hurt click-through rates, three additional studies confirm. Google Posts/Updates in the local pack are not currently working. Google will deprecate the special announcements structured data on July 31st. Google Business Profiles video verification added video previews. Google LSAs have new terms you need to agree to. Google won't release an alternative to third-party cookies; they are here to stay. Google Analytics made some updates to its reporting, including a new data not available metric.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Stops Supporting Special Announcement Structured Data On July 31
    Google announced it will be deprecating the Special announcement structured data on July 31, 2025. This structured data was introduced during COVID as a way to communicate special announcements from websites and businesses related to health and safety.
  • More Studies Show AI Overviews Harm Google Click Through Rates
    In February, we covered how Google's AI Overviews really hurt the click-through rate of the search results and paid ads. Well, several more recent studies have come out that back up this data.
  • Google Posts Go Missing From Local Panels
    Google Posts/Updates are starting to disappear from the local panels within Google Search. I saw complaints about this yesterday and tested it by adding a post myself on my business, it was there, until it wasn't. Now I see a huge number of complaints that posts or updates are missing from Google local panels.
  • Google Business Profiles Video Verification Gets Video Previews
    Google has added video previews to the video verification within Google Business Profiles. Google's Lisa Landsman said this will help with "submitting, ensuring clarity and accuracy '" saving you valuable time and reducing the need for resubmissions."
  • Google Local Service Ads Has New Legal Terms You Must Agree To
    Google sent emails to Google Ads advertisers about new Local Service Ads additions to its terms for its providers that they must accept by June 5, 2025 or else their ads will no longer serve in Google Search or Google Maps.
  • Google Analytics Campaign Data Quality & Attribution Reporting Updates
    A week or so ago, Google Analytics made some updates to how it handles campaign data quality and attribution reporting. Many are now seeing a new label named "Data not available" show up in their GA4 reporting.
  • Google Chrome Won't Release Alternative To Third-Party Cookies
    Google has just given up on a third-party cookie alternative. Google announced it will maintain its "current approach to offering users third-party cookie choice in Chrome, and will not be rolling out a new standalone prompt for third-party cookies."
  • The Google Woods
    Here is an artistic photo that caught my eye by the GooglePlex, the Google offices in Mountain View, California. It is of the wooded area near the campus there. The Google woods. I spotted this on Instagram along other photos.

