Google Video Search YouTube Channel Label/Icon

I am not sure if this is new because when I search for videos, I use YouTube directly. But in Google Video search, Google will label YouTube channel landing pages with a play button and without a timestamp because the link takes you to the channel and not to a specific video.

Here is an example video search:

Again, the reason this has that icon with a multiple video tab like label is because Google is trying to communicate that this is taking you to the Lucid Motors channel.

In the case below, which is how I found it, from Saad AK on Twitter - it takes you to the Ferrari YouTube channel.

Google > Mobile > Videos Tab



I saw a new icon on a video, first I was unsure of it, but when I clicked the video, it took me to the Youtube channel page (of the searched query). Cool!



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/FEYVGJoV4M — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) April 12, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.