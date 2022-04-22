Google Video Search YouTube Channel Label/Icon

Apr 22, 2022
I am not sure if this is new because when I search for videos, I use YouTube directly. But in Google Video search, Google will label YouTube channel landing pages with a play button and without a timestamp because the link takes you to the channel and not to a specific video.

Here is an example video search:

click for full size

Again, the reason this has that icon with a multiple video tab like label is because Google is trying to communicate that this is taking you to the Lucid Motors channel.

In the case below, which is how I found it, from Saad AK on Twitter - it takes you to the Ferrari YouTube channel.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

