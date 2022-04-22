SEOs Want Featured Snippet & Indexing Coverage API In Google Search Console

A poll on Twitter by Brodie Clark shows that SEOs really do want both a featured snippets filter in the performance reports in Google Search Console and also an index coverage API. The poll also has a number of other requests but those are by far the most requested because those were specifically called out.

Here is the poll but you can click through to see more responses:

If you could only have *one* new addition to Google Search Console in 2022, which would it be? — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) November 23, 2021

The thing that bothers me is that the featured snippets filter was a reality, we saw screenshots of it 2016 and then in 2017 Google decided ?not to release it. Google has been teasing us over the years that it might release it but has not - not yet. Maybe Google wants to as a holiday present by the end of the year?

Here is a screenshot from 2016:

Who knows, maybe Google has some presents for us for the holidays? Doubtful it is one of these.

