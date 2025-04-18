Google: No Positive SEO Effect From .esports Domain

Google's John Mueller was quick to debunk a claim that owning an .esports domain will have no positive SEO effect. He said on Bluesky, "There's no positive SEO effect from a TLD like that."

Here are those posts:

John has been saying this for a decade, saying new TLDs have no SEO advantage. That keyword based TLDs don't give you an advantage.

So this is not new, but hey...

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

