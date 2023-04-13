Daily Search Forum Recap: April 13, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says just because a site is good today, it doesn't mean it will be good SEO-wise in the future. Google has a new car carousel in the mobile search results. 30% of SEOs say they use more than just Google for search and discovery. Google ist testing images for ads only in the local finder. Google is testing slider images in the mobile search product grid.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Enradius to help nonprofits with Google Analytics G4 migration, MarTech Cube

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.