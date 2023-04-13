Daily Search Forum Recap: April 13, 2023

Apr 13, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says just because a site is good today, it doesn't mean it will be good SEO-wise in the future. Google has a new car carousel in the mobile search results. 30% of SEOs say they use more than just Google for search and discovery. Google ist testing images for ads only in the local finder. Google is testing slider images in the mobile search product grid.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Car Carousel
    We saw Google label some car types as electric and hybrid a year ago. Now Google has this car carousel in the mobile search that lets you filter by many other car types.
  • Poll: 30% Use More Than Just Google For Search & Discovery
    Greg Sterling ran a poll on Twitter asking, "Are you now branching out from Google as a search/discovery tool?" Almost 30% of those who answered, which are primarily SEOs/SEms, said they are, while the other 70% said they are sticking with Google 99% of the time.
  • Google Tests Local Finder Images Only For Ads?
    Google may be testing only showing images in the local finder, the local search results in Google Maps, for listings that are ads. The rest of the listings, the one without ads, may only show a map image but not an image from the business profile.
  • Google Tests Automated Product Result Slider Thumbnail Images In Mobile Search
    A couple of weeks ago, I reported how Google tested a thumbnail image slider in the product grid results in the Google Search results on the desktop interface. Now Google is testing this on the mobile search interface, and it seems to slide automatically without flicking to scroll or slide.
  • Google: Just Because A Site Is Good Now, Doesn't Mean It Won't Degrade In Search Quality Later
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that just because a site appears to be doing super well in terms of Google ranking and SEO today that it won't one day degrade in value. John added, "just because something's in Google News now doesn't mean it'll be there forever."
  • Restaurant Name: Thai Food Near Me
    We saw a dental practice named "dentist near me" and a coffee shop named "coffee shop near me" - and here is a restaurant named "Thai Food Near Me."

