Google Search Car Carousel

Apr 13, 2023
We saw Google label some car types as electric and hybrid a year ago. Now Google has this car carousel in the mobile search that lets you filter by many other car types.

Saad AK posted this on Twitter and I am able to replicate myself by searching for [cars] on mobile:

You are given tons of filter options, from electric, hybrid, all-electric, gasoline, automatic, 5-passenger, all-wheel drive, number of cylinders, price ranges, luxury and many more.

I am not 100% sure this is new, since I can replicate it and it feels familiar, but Melissa Fachs is in this space and she said it was new:

Here is a video of this in action:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

