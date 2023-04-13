Google Search Car Carousel

We saw Google label some car types as electric and hybrid a year ago. Now Google has this car carousel in the mobile search that lets you filter by many other car types.

Saad AK posted this on Twitter and I am able to replicate myself by searching for [cars] on mobile:

You are given tons of filter options, from electric, hybrid, all-electric, gasoline, automatic, 5-passenger, all-wheel drive, number of cylinders, price ranges, luxury and many more.

I am not 100% sure this is new, since I can replicate it and it feels familiar, but Melissa Fachs is in this space and she said it was new:

I haven't seen that in the middle of the SERPs and I look at car stuff all day. I have seen them testing filters for vehicles, but not like this. — Melissa Fach 🇺🇦 (@SEOAware) April 10, 2023

Here is a video of this in action:

Google > Mobile



I saw a Carousel of Cars in the middle of the SERPs with search filters.



I haven't seen it happening for the car query before.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/6QEbbvPm98 — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) April 10, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.