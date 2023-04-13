Restaurant Name: Thai Food Near Me

We saw a dental practice named "dentist near me" and a coffee shop named "coffee shop near me" - and here is a restaurant named "Thai Food Near Me."

This one was spotted by Alicia Tatone on Twitter.

Generally, naming your business this way is a bad idea for SEO, believe it or not.

