Restaurant Name: Thai Food Near Me

We saw a dental practice named "dentist near me" and a coffee shop named "coffee shop near me" - and here is a restaurant named "Thai Food Near Me."
This one was spotted by Alicia Tatone on Twitter.
Generally, naming your business this way is a bad idea for SEO, believe it or not.
