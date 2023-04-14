Old 2009 Bing Decision Engine Poster

Michael Schechter, the Vice President, Growth and Distribution at Microsoft and Bing, posted this photo on Twitter. It is of an old poster from the early days of Bing, when they went with the tagline, "decision engine."

That was so long ago but it is cool to see that he still has that poster.

He wrote, "Packing up my office for an upcoming move and unearthing ancient artifacts, like this poster from the Bing launch in 2009."

