Google: Just Because A Site Is Good Now, Doesn't Mean It Won't Degrade In Search Quality Later

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that just because a site appears to be doing super well in terms of Google ranking and SEO today that it won't one day degrade in value. John added, "just because something's in Google News now doesn't mean it'll be there forever."

Sometimes sites just lose their luster, the topic may be not as relevant, or the content quality does not increase as its competitor's content quality increase. Sometimes, sites change ownership and then die out. Sometimes sites just can't keep up with the speed on innovation.

John responded, "I don't know about your site, but sometimes sites degrade in quality, sometimes people sell "in Google News" sites and the new owners don't put in the work needed. Just because something's in Google News now doesn't mean it'll be there forever."

Here are those tweets:

I don't know about your site, but sometimes sites degrade in quality, sometimes people sell "in Google News" sites and the new owners don't put in the work needed. Just because something's in Google News now doesn't mean it'll be there forever. — johnmu likes 🥚 staplers 🥚 (@JohnMu) April 11, 2023

This may be common knowledge to many of you but hey, I am offline today and needed to fill my content quota (is that a bad sign of a content site?).

Forum discussion at Twitter.