Poll: 30% Use More Than Just Google For Search & Discovery

Greg Sterling ran a poll on Twitter asking, "Are you now branching out from Google as a search/discovery tool?" Almost 30% of those who answered, which are primarily SEOs/SEms, said they are, while the other 70% said they are sticking with Google 99% of the time.

I'll be honest, I am not using ChatGPT, Bing Chat or Google Bard for my every day discover or search activities. I still use Google, mostly. I of course, supplement that with other search engines, like Wolfram Alpha, Amazon, YouTube and some others but while I do a ton of testing in ChatGPT, Bing Chat and Google Bard, I don't use them for every day types of searches - not yet at least.

Here is the poll on Twitter:

Do you disagree with this poll? I know it is not a huge sample size...

