Google Tests Automated Product Result Slider Thumbnail Images In Mobile Search

A couple of weeks ago, I reported how Google tested a thumbnail image slider in the product grid results in the Google Search results on the desktop interface. Now Google is testing this on the mobile search interface, and it seems to slide automatically without flicking to scroll or slide.

Here is an animated GIF of the image thumbnail slider in the Google mobile search results, you can see the image sliding to the next available image thumbnail. Saas AK provided these on Twitter.

Here are more videos of this in action:

I saw a slider feature on a product listing. With this feature, you can see different images of the product without even opening the product listing.



