Google Tests Automated Product Result Slider Thumbnail Images In Mobile Search

Apr 13, 2023
Woman Clothing Racks

A couple of weeks ago, I reported how Google tested a thumbnail image slider in the product grid results in the Google Search results on the desktop interface. Now Google is testing this on the mobile search interface, and it seems to slide automatically without flicking to scroll or slide.

Here is an animated GIF of the image thumbnail slider in the Google mobile search results, you can see the image sliding to the next available image thumbnail. Saas AK provided these on Twitter.

Google Product Image Slider Mobile

Here are more videos of this in action:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

Google April 2023 Reviews Update Rolls Out, Expands To Cover Reviews About Products, Services, and Things
