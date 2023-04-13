Google Tests Local Finder Images Only For Ads?

Google may be testing only showing images in the local finder, the local search results in Google Maps, for listings that are ads. The rest of the listings, the one without ads, may only show a map image but not an image from the business profile.

This was spotted by Justin Mosebach posted about this on Twitter and said, "Wow. Google's testing not showing images in the local finder, *except* for ads!"

He shared this image:

Here is a full size image:

Honestly, I am not sure if this is real, a bug, a test or just the way these local listings showed up this minute in time:

Yes, this is definitely new! Interesting. Great find Ben! — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) April 5, 2023

You can't tell from the screenshot, but when I kept scrolling, the remaining organic GBP listings had map icons. — Justin Mosebach (@jlmosebach) April 5, 2023

Not the Google Screened having photos (that's not new)... but none of the organic listings have photos (they all show map thumbnails). — Justin Mosebach (@jlmosebach) April 4, 2023

Either way - I figured I would share this more widely to see if others have or do see this.

