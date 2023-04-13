Google Tests Local Finder Images Only For Ads?

Apr 13, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story
Share This
 

Woman In Local Store Shops

Google may be testing only showing images in the local finder, the local search results in Google Maps, for listings that are ads. The rest of the listings, the one without ads, may only show a map image but not an image from the business profile.

This was spotted by Justin Mosebach posted about this on Twitter and said, "Wow. Google's testing not showing images in the local finder, *except* for ads!"

He shared this image:

Google Local Images Ads Only

Here is a full size image:

Honestly, I am not sure if this is real, a bug, a test or just the way these local listings showed up this minute in time:

Either way - I figured I would share this more widely to see if others have or do see this.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

Previous story: Google Tests Automated Product Result Slider Thumbnail Images In Mobile Search
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus