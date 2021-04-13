Daily Search Forum Recap: April 13, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Break YMYL & Non-YMYL Content Into Separate Sites

If your website contains both YMYL, your money / your life, and non-YMYL topics of content, you may want to consider separating those out into their own standalone websites. Google's John Mueller implied that sometimes Google can do that automatically but it is safer to do it on your end so that you don't have to meet a specific E-A-T, expertise authority trustworthiness, threshold for the non YMYL content on that site.

There are numerous reports of reviews not publishing and going live in the Google local results. So if someone leaves a business a review in Google Maps and Google Local, those reviews are either very much so delayed or just not publishing. Maybe there is some sort of technical bottleneck with the reviews pipeline?

The upcoming Google Page Experience Update which is suppose to launch next month is not going to be real time, like some of Google's other algorithm updates. This is kind of obvious, since we know there is a 28-day delay in gathering the core web vital data.

Google's John Mueller reminded us that when it comes to your CSS background images, Google won't be indexing or ranking those images in image search. John Mueller said on Twitter "last I checked, we don't use CSS background images for image search."

On the 151th anniversary of the MET, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the largest art museum in the United States, Google posted a GIF as a Doodle on its home page to celebrate the day. The MET was established on April 13, 1870 but the The Fifth Avenue building opened two years later on February 20, 1872, at 681 Fifth Avenue.

Here is a photo from January 2020, shortly before the COVID lockdowns, of the arcade room at Google Chicago offices. I think they have multiple rooms like this but here is one with the wood paneling.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

