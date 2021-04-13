Google Image Search Does Not Index CSS Background Images

Google's John Mueller reminded us that when it comes to your CSS background images, Google won't be indexing or ranking those images in image search. John Mueller said on Twitter "last I checked, we don't use CSS background images for image search."

John said this also back in January 2018 when he said Google Image search does not index and rank images from CSS background code.

The question wasn't specific to background images but it was around if Google sees alt text of those images and the answer would likely be no.

